Hormel Foodservice is launching its first-ever limited-time product offering, and there's time for foodservice operators to order.

The Fortune 500 global branded food company recently unveiled its Cure 81 Pumpkin Spice Ham, available for a short time this fall. This half-spiral ham is infused with a specially formulated pumpkin-spice blend and comes with a pumpkin-spice glaze packet. Foodservice establishments have until Sept. 15 to order theirs, and they can do so here: www.cure81pumpkinspiceham.com.

"The pumpkin spice flavor is usually the big buzz and crave around the holiday timeframe, and we wanted to respond to that with an innovative flavor twist on an already beloved product," said Carson Williams, senior brand manager for Hormel Foodservice. "Our spiral hams have become a staple for our customers, and now they can utilize that same great [Cure 81] taste with the ever-popular flavor profile of pumpkin spice to provide a unique take on the ultimate holiday feast for their guests."

Hormel Foodservice is a dedicated team of experts trained to consult and innovate around the needs of the foodservice industry by delivering value-added, labor-saving products and custom menu solutions for foodservice operators everywhere. For more information, visit hormelfoodservice.com.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.