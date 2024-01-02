Kentucky Fried Chicken is introducing two brand-new varieties of its popular two-for-$5 KFC Wraps lineup — Honey BBQ and Spicy Mac & Cheese. The new wraps join the Mac & Cheese Wrap introduced in November 2023 and the original Classic and Spicy Slaw Chicken Wraps. The five-wrap lineup is available for a limited time.

KFC is also offering deals on its wraps: two wraps for $5, and account holders can add on a free wrap in the KFC app. A KFC Wraps combo is also available with a choice of any two wraps, a medium drink and Secret Recipe Fries for $8.49. KFC customers can use Quick Pick Up on KFC.com or the KFC app to order their KFC Wraps ahead of time and skip the line to pick up their order on KFC's dedicated Quick Pick-Up shelf. KFC account holders also get ongoing special offers in the app.

"No beef…KFC is THE destination for fried chicken wraps. We're serving up bold new flavors and big deals to help curb the post-holiday blues and give your wallet a break," said Nick Chavez, CMO for KFC U.S.

The full lineup of five KFC Wraps:

The new Spicy Mac & Cheese Chicken Wrap, featuring a soft tortilla wrapped around an Extra Crispy Tender with mac & cheese, spicy mayo and a three-cheese blend.

The new Honey BBQ Chicken Wrap, which includes a soft tortilla wrapped around an Extra Crispy Tender with honey BBQ sauce, mayo and crunchy pickles.

The new Mac & Cheese Chicken Wrap features an Extra Crispy Tender topped with KFC's cheddar mac & cheese and is finished with a sprinkle of three-cheese blend.

The Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap covers an Extra Crispy Tender in a flavorful mix of KFC coleslaw, spicy sauce and crunchy pickles.

The Classic Chicken Wrap includes a hand-breaded Extra Crispy Tender, crunchy pickles and creamy mayo, wrapped up in a warm tortilla.

Source: Kentucky Fried Chicken