Habit Burger Grill, a California-born restaurant chain known for its flame-grilled award-winning Charburgers, signature sandwiches and more, is announcing that, in response to overwhelming consumer enthusiasm and demand, their Simple Crafts menu items will be available at participating restaurants across the nation beginning Nov. 1.

Expertly prepared with fresh, premium ingredients, the Simple Crafts menu presents the following items, each available at $5:

Chardog: 100% beef hot dog, grilled and topped with grilled onions.

Grilled Cheese: Parmesan crusted sourdough filled with melty cheeses.

BLT: On toasted sourdough and filled with crispy bacon, shredded lettuce and fresh tomatoes.

Inspired by the desire to offer consumers a range of products that blend value and top-tier quality, The Habit Burger Grill's innovative Simple Crafts menu came to life. Following a successful trial run at select Southern California locations, it became evident that guests liked the simple, yet elevated menu options.

"At The Habit Burger Grill, we're renowned for our Charburgers made with fresh ingredients, cooked to order, prepared and served with care,” said Jack Hinchliffe, chief marketing officer of The Habit Burger Grill. “We've translated these principles into our Simple Crafts menu, bringing that same commitment to quality and freshness to a menu of simple, everyday favorites."

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State." With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna.

Connect with The Habit Burger Grill on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.

Source: The Habit Burger Grill