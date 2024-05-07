Amylu Foods, a marketer in the natural, better-for-you, fully-cooked chicken space, has acquired Klement's Sausage Co. a division of Tall Tree Foods. This strategic move represents Amylu Foods' commitment to offering its customers premium, high-quality meat products.

Founded in 1956, Klement's Sausage Co. has a rich history of crafting high-quality sausages from old family recipes, focusing on small-batch production. It was acquired by Altamont Capital Partners in 2014 and has since become a nationally distributed brand known for its snack sticks, summer sausages, and smoked sausage varieties, all made with a dedication to quality and authenticity.

Amylu Foods' strategic decision to acquire Klement's Sausage Co. is a testament to its dedication to providing premium, high-quality meat products. This acquisition will not only enable Amylu Foods to diversify its product range into new categories, such as snack sticks and summer sausages but also enhance its production capacity, paving the way for further growth.

"The addition of Klement's Sausage Co. to the Amylu Foods family marks a significant step in our growth strategy," said Steven Zoll, chairman and CEO of Amylu Foods. "We are excited to welcome this iconic Wisconsin brand into our portfolio and look forward to offering our customers an expanded range of premium meat products."

This move supports the continued growth of Amylu Foods' portfolio, which has already seen a 70% year-over-year growth in 2024. Both companies boast long-standing consumer and employee bases that deeply value quality and brand success. This strategic move bolsters Amylu Foods' commitment to providing consumers with high-quality, sustainably sourced meat products, opening up new expansion opportunities into additional formats and areas of the store and categories.

Winston & Strawn served as legal counsel to Amylu Foods.

"We are delighted to unite with the dynamic Amylu Foods family," said Jeff Baker, president of Klement's Sausage Co. "This strategic combination promises exciting prospects for both brands, empowering us to extend the reach of our cherished Wisconsin flavors to an even wider audience.”

Source: Amylu Foods