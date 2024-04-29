Carl's Jr is bringing back the El Diablo burger. The popular menu item, featuring two charbroiled all-beef patties, two strips of bacon, crispy Jalapeño POPPERS Bites, pepper jack cheese and habanero ranch sauce on a seeded bun, will rejoin an updated menu as a permanent addition.

El Diablo's permanent return to the Carl's Jr. menu represents the brand's commitment to flavor and coincides with the debut of a new menu architecture that streamlines visuals for ease of ordering and allows guests to customize burgers according to the experience they're craving.

The new menu represents the brand's emphasis on customizable flavor. With this redesign, Carl's Jr. guests can get burgers with more choices — such as premium options for popular burgers, like Famous Star and Western Bacon Cheeseburger, now available with an Angus patty.

"We are focusing squarely on our big, bold and irresistibly craveable signature burgers. With this menu, we're democratizing flavor. No longer will our guests be confined to combo numbers or limited time offers – they'll be able to customize the flavors and experiences at different price points," said Jack Volpi, senior brand manager and menu transformation project lead.

Not only is El Diablo back, but Carl's Jr. is launching the new El Diablo Hand-Breaded Chicken Tender Wrap, featuring premium all-white-meat chicken, hand-dipped in buttermilk, lightly breaded and fried, and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and habanero sauce.

"El Diablo is back on the menu, and it's ushering in a new era of bold, audacious flavor for all," said Vice President of Marketing, Anthony Nguyen. "We're excited to lean into our cult-favorite status and give the people the flavor they've been asking for through our new menu design – more craving, more heat, more flavor… for eternity."

Source: CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc.