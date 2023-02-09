Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, is announcing the launch of its new Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich, available to order starting Feb. 15 through April 18 at participating Freddy's locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining and pickup or delivery through the Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

The cooked-to-order Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich is made with a four-ounce piece of battered Alaska flounder topped with homemade tartar sauce, lettuce, pickles and melted American cheese, all on a toasted bun.

"Our guests highly anticipate the return of our fish sandwich each year. This spring, we're offering a new, enhanced fish product we're sure both returning and new guests will enjoy," said Laura Rueckel, chief marketing officer. "Our Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich is a premium fish option made with succulent and flakey Alaska flounder that pairs perfectly with the special tartar sauce we prepare in-house."

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are releasing a new menu platform inspired by the city of Philadelphia. The all-new Philly Cheesesteak menu platform combines the Philly Cheesesteak flavor and toppings with the brands' charbroiled burger and breakfast burrito, available to consumers nationwide.

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are releasing a new Philly Cheesesteak menu platform. Photo courtesy of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's.

The menu includes the Philly Cheesesteak Angus Thickburger, which features a one-third pound, 100%-Angus-beef patty topped with thin sliced ribeye, fire roasted onions and peppers, melty cheese and mayo, served on a toasted potato bun. The menu platform also features a Philly Cheesesteak Breakfast Burrito, which includes scrambled eggs, thinly sliced ribeye, fire roasted onions and peppers and melty cheese served in a warm flour tortilla.

“Our brands are always looking for flavors and sources of inspiration to bring exciting new creations to the menu,” said Jean Leathersich, director of culinary for CKE Restaurants Inc. “With this latest launch, we’re bringing the flavor many know and love from the iconic Philly Cheesesteak in two unique product offering forms. We’re looking forward to getting this product out there and seeing how consumers respond.”

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's Philly Cheesesteak Breakfast Burrito and Philly Cheesesteak Angus Thickburger will be available beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at locations nationwide. The burrito has a starting price of $4.99 at Hardee's and $5.19 at Carl's Jr., and the burger has a starting price of $7.19 at Hardee's and $7.49 at Carl's Jr.

Follow Carl's Jr. and Hardee's on social media for the latest product news, and download the brand's My Rewards app for promotional offers.

Sources: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers; Carl's Jr. and Hardee's