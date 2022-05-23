CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., parent company of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, and Universal Pictures are teaming up to give fans a chance to experience a taste of the highly anticipated release of Jurassic World Dominion, the epic conclusion to the $5 billion franchise from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, which arrives in theaters June 10, nationwide.

In celebration of the Jurassic World Dominion partnership, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s launched the new Primal Menu, fit for humans and dinosaurs alike. The menu features a variety of savory offerings for carnivores including the Primal Angus Thickburger, the Primal Burrito, and the Primal Biscuit with Fried Egg. For herbivores, Carl’s Jr. will exclusively offer the Beyond Wraptor Burger as well as the Double Beyond Wraptor Burger.

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are introducing one of their most flavorful, meatiest burgers, burritos, and biscuits to date with the all-new Primal Menu. And of course, these menu items wouldn't be complete without the tangy Amber BBQ Sauce, an homage to the iconic Jurassic World amber resin.

"Jurassic World is such an iconic franchise, just like our menus, that we wanted to make sure we were doing the films justice and pulled a lot of inspiration from them when we were creating these innovative menu items," said Owen Klein, vice president of global culinary innovation of CKE Restaurants. "The culinary team had a lot of fun with this and when consumers bite into these big, meaty items, we want them to be instantly transported to the world of Jurassic."

To build excitement leading up to the film's release, CKE is bringing the movie to life by turning two Carl's Jr. and Hardee's locations into the biggest dinosaur bite magnet the world has ever seen. These Jurassic World Dino Takeovers in Los Angeles and Nashville will feel as if they could almost be part of the movie itself—there may even be a Jurassic T. rex at the Los Angeles location.

"We're giving guests the opportunity to experience the world of Jurassic with unforgettable bites, as well as an innovative, extensive 360 marketing campaign," said Chad Crawford, chief brand officer of CKE Restaurants. "From TikTok to Waze, the brands invested in unique partnerships as well as captivating billboards to showcase this compelling collaboration. On top of all that, we're excited for movie fanatics and foodie lovers alike to have the opportunity to explore our Dino Takeovers in Nashville and Los Angeles."

The partnership and menu will be complemented by a full creative campaign launching on May 23, with a mix of local and national media across traditional and digital channels, including television, cinema, radio, out-of-home, social media and print. With custom co-branded creative, guests will feel transported into the film with unique digital media including an Augmented Reality Lens through Snapchat, custom rich media with Yahoo!/Kargo, a branded digital game experience in Uber and Lyft via Octopus, and much more.

The Primal Menu offerings are available now for a limited time at participating Carl's Jr. and Hardee's locations in the US. The Dino Takeovers will run June 1–8, at one restaurant in Los Angeles and one restaurant in Nashville ahead of the film's June 10 debut. The partnership is also going global, with promotions being executed on the local levels in the Middle East and Canada with their own Jurassic Menu offerings.

Source: CKE Restaurants