The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads and more, announced the launch of their limited-time-only (LTO) Pretzel Pub Charburger. After it was successfully test-marketed in California back in July 2022, the Pretzel Pub Charburger is now available nationwide at participating restaurants. The LTO is only available from Dec. 28, 2022 – Feb. 21, 2023, with Seattle launching on Jan. 4, 2023.

“One of my favorite brew pub snacks is the pub pretzel—it’s salty, savory and especially satisfying—so I wanted to translate that into an elevated burger experience with the Pretzel Pub Char,” said Executive Chef Adam Baird at The Habit Burger Grill. “After an incredible test run in California during the summer, we knew we had to share the Pretzel Pub Char with the rest of the nation.”

A gourmet twist on a pub snack, pretzels and mustard, The Habit’s Pretzel Pub Charburger is

Handcrafted to order

Features an artisan knotted pretzel bun

Paired with flavorful, bold brew pub mustard

Topped with gooey melted cheese and rich caramelized onions

Features the Habit Burger Grill’s famous chargrilled patty

"Make it Impossible" by swapping the animal beef patty for meat made from plants

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly made, handcrafted quality, served up with genuine hospitality. The Habit Burger Grill is continually pushing innovation across their new menu items.

Connect with The Habit Burger Grill on social media at facebook.com/habitburgergrill, instagram.com/habitburgergrill, twitter.com/habitburger, tiktok.com/@habitburgergrill and youtube.com/habittube.

Source: The Habit Restaurants Inc.