California-based restaurant The Habit Burger Grill released a new chef-inspired dish, the Basil Pesto Chicken Sandwich. The latest addition to its roster adds an elevated culinary experience for customers, and is only available for a limited-time.

"What makes the Basil Pesto Chicken Sandwich so unique is the crunch of the parmesan crusted sourdough," said Adam Baird, vice president of food and beverage, The Habit Burger Grill. "This new menu item is a 'must-try' for those looking for a satisfying and flavorful gourmet sandwich."

True to The Habit's creative culinary culture, the Basil Pesto Chicken Sandwich features seasoned chargrilled chicken on parmesan-crusted sourdough, topped with parmesan cheese, green leaf lettuce, and tomatoes, drizzled with basil pesto aioli.

The Habit Burger Grill recently made Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The chain also offers curbside pick-up and delivery via its mobile app.

Source: The Habit Burger Grill