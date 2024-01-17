The Habit Burger Grill is responding to consumer demand with the return of the Patty Melt. Set to make its annual limited-time appearance, this sandwich will once again appear on the menus of participating locations starting Jan. 17.

The Patty Melt, a combination of cheeses, Thousand Island dressing, caramelized onions and two chargrilled beef patties, all layered between toasted rye bread, has cultivated a cult-like following among loyal patrons and The Habit Burger Grill enthusiasts. Known as the most requested item across The Habit Burger Grill’s social media platforms, its combination of fresh, classic flavors has prompted yet another comeback of this fan favorite.

The countdown to the Patty Melt's revival unfolded Jan. 13 at ALTer EGO in Anaheim, Calif. — a pinnacle gathering of alternative rock bands. The jumbotron revealed the countdown to the anticipation of 15,000 concertgoers, with popular iHeart Media radio personalities Booker & Stryker making the announcement. It was a moment that not only celebrated the reunion of music but also marked the return of the Patty Melt.

"Booker and I were starstruck when we heard we were going to announce the countdown to the Patty Melt. As a devoted Habit Burger lover, I've practically sprinted to snag the Patty Melt each time it makes a comeback," said SoCal radio personality Ted Stryker from iHeart Media.

Jason Triail, director of culinary innovation at The Habit Burger Grill, said, "Announcing the return of our flagship item amidst the exhilarating energy of one of California's most dynamic concerts is a thrill beyond compare. Much like the bands gracing the ALTer EGO stage, our Patty Melt is the undisputed rockstar product with a dedicated fanbase. This announcement, set against the backdrop of musical greatness, adds another layer of energy to our iconic sandwich's return."

Source: The Habit Burger Grill