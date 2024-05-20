Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, is rolling out two cheese steaks with new signature sauces. Available for a limited-time only, the two new sub sandwiches will be available at all locations across the country:

The Smoky Southwestern Cheese Steak with Smoky Southwest Sauce: freshly grilled beef, onions and peppers with melted cheese and topped with smoky southwest sauce.

The Salsa Verde Chicken Cheese Steak with Salsa Verde Sauce: freshly grilled chicken, onion and peppers with salsa verde to add a little kick.

To celebrate the new subs, Jersey Mike’s will run two TV commercials and digital advertising, as well as conduct outreach to MyMike’s loyalty members.

Source: Jersey Mike's Subs