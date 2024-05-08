Kevin's Natural Foods, best known for its refrigerated, multiserve entrees, is officially entering the frozen food aisle with a new line of frozen entree bowls designed to maximize convenience while aligning with Kevin's commitment to clean ingredients. To celebrate, Kevin's is teaming up with Sean Lowe, TV personality most known from the hit show "The Bachelor," to help fans find Love at First Bite and a chance to win a $5,000 cash prize toward a kitchen revamp to reignite passion for meals at home.

Offering a variety of healthy hacks ready in 5 minutes, Kevin's Natural Foods' new frozen entree bowls offer up to 33 grams of protein per serving and pair Kevin's signature sous-vide cooked meat with flavorful sauces, vegetables and either cauliflower pasta, cauliflower rice or brown rice.

"From my bachelor days to feeding a family of five, health and wellness has been a priority my entire life," said Lowe. "I'm always trying to save time and effort, and that's why I love Kevin's new frozen meals – not only are they super convenient and ready in minutes, but also allow me and my family to eat clean without sacrificing any flavor."

Kevin's new frozen entrees are certified gluten-free with Paleo-certified options, packed in a compostable bowl, made with humanely raised, antibiotic-free chicken or beef and are free from refined sugar and soy. These complete meals are available in globally inspired flavors including:

Thai Coconut Curry Chicken

Beef Bolognese

Korean BBQ Chicken

Chicken Burrito Bowl

Parmesan Basil Chicken

Roasted Tomato Chicken Pasta

Orange Chicken

Savory Mushroom Chicken

Kevin's Natural Foods' new frozen meals are available at Target, Thrive Market, Sprouts and other retailers nationwide for $5.99-6.99.

Source: Kevin's Natural Foods