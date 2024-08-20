Meat Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Oscar G. Mayer

Many of the Class of 2023 inductees grew up in the meat industry, and posthumous inductee Oscar G. Mayer is no different. He joined his father’s retail meat market after graduating from Harvard University in 1909, growing the family business from a Chicago-focused enterprise to a large, nationally recognized meat producer. Oscar G. Mayer had immense impact on the business, spurring the company’s first acquisition in 1919 and becoming president in 1928.

Under Oscar G. Mayer’s leadership, the company began branding their products to enhance consumer visibility, as well as using the iconic Wienermobile. Also under his leadership, the company invented the first meat industry vacuum-sealed packaging.

Oscar G. Mayer took on the role of chairman of the board in 1955 and held that role for 10 years until he passed away in 1965. His profound, longstanding impact on the meat production industry has rightfully earned him a spot in the Meat Industry Hall of Fame.

The National Provisioner invites all meat and poultry industry professionals to join us in honoring Oscar G. Mayer.