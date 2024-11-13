July 25, 2025

Kansas City Convention Center, Kansas City, MO

Produced By
National Provisioner

Meat and Poultry Industry NewsMeat and Poultry ProcessingIndependent ProcessorMeat Industry Hall of Fame

Submit your nominations for the Meat Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Nominations for the MIHOF Class of 2024 will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2025.

November 13, 2024

Nominations now being accepted for the Meat Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2025.

All stakeholders connected with the meat and poultry production and processing industries are encouraged to nominate a colleague or associate to be recognized with the meat industry's highest honor.

Eligible nominees for the Meat Industry Hall of Fame must have:

  • spent a significant portion of their professional careers in an industry-related field
  • contributed significant innovation, achieved notable business success or otherwise impacted their organization, institution or industry segment
  • undertaken notable community service or philanthropy.

So don't wait — submit your nominations here today.

Please contact The National Provisioner's Chief Editor Fred Wilkinson at wilkinsonf@bnpmedia.com with any questions regarding nominees or the nomination process.

