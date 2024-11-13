Submit your nominations for the Meat Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Nominations now being accepted for the Meat Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2025.

All stakeholders connected with the meat and poultry production and processing industries are encouraged to nominate a colleague or associate to be recognized with the meat industry's highest honor.

Eligible nominees for the Meat Industry Hall of Fame must have:

spent a significant portion of their professional careers in an industry-related field

contributed significant innovation, achieved notable business success or otherwise impacted their organization, institution or industry segment

undertaken notable community service or philanthropy.

So don't wait — submit your nominations here today.

Please contact The National Provisioner's Chief Editor Fred Wilkinson at wilkinsonf@bnpmedia.com with any questions regarding nominees or the nomination process.