August 2, 2024

CHI Health Center Omaha

Produced By
National Provisioner

Meat and Poultry Industry NewsMeat and Poultry ProcessingFood SafetyRegulationsIndependent ProcessorMeat Industry Hall of Fame

Meat Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Mindy Brashears

Mindy Brashears is an active advocate for women in the meat industry.

By Sammy Bredar
Meat Industry Hall of Fame, Mindy Brashears

Headshot courtesy of Mindy Brashears

August 28, 2024

Mindy Brashears, director of the International Center for Food Industry Excellence at Texas Tech University, formerly served as the under secretary for food safety. From 2019-2021, Brashears led the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service. She was instrumental in managing the food supply chain during the pandemic, and she is credited for multiple events, such as the Swine Inspection Modernization and Egg Inspection Modernization, during her time at FSIS. While leading the organization, she created a graduate fellowship for students in food safety, which supports FSIS priority research.

Now at Texas Tech, Brashears also works as a Paul Whitfield Horn Distinguished Professor, holding the Roth and Letch Family Endowed Chair for Food Safety. At Texas Tech, Brashears focuses on food safety and public health for pre-harvest and post-harvest production. In addition to her roles at Texas Tech, Brashears, serves on the Board of Directors for the International Stockman’s Education Foundation, as a Fellow in the National Academy of Inventors, on the Development Council for the American Meat Science Association and on the Academic Advisory panel for the Protein Pact. 

A career highlight for Brashears back to her first day on the job at FSIS, where she faced the largest E. coli O157:H7 recall in history at that time. The recall and its aftermath set the path for her food safety research moving forward.

Brashears is an active advocate for women in the meat industry, creating and moderating the “Pink Ribbon Food Safety Task Force,” a Facebook page focused on women in food safety.

Looking back on her career, Brashears is most proud of her students. She is proud of seeing the knowledge passed down through her students, and believes that to be her greatest accomplishment. 

The National Provisioner invites all meat and poultry industry professionals to join us in honoring Mindy Brashears.

KEYWORDS: hall of fame inductees
Samantha

Sammy Bredar has previously worked as a freelance writer and assistant editor. She graduated summa cum laude from Ball State University in 2022 with a BA in English.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.