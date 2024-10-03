Meat Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Terry Caviness

Terry Caviness, CEO of Caviness Beef Packers Ltd., runs his family’s beef processing business in Hereford and Amarillo, Texas. The business, founded in 1962, is now in its third generation of family leadership — Terry, along with his son Trevor and Regan, are currently at the helm of Caviness Beef Packers.

After graduating from Texas Tech University, Terry Caviness returned to his home to work in the family business.

In addition to running Caviness Beef Packers, Caviness works as a director and operating partner of CS Beef Packers in Kuna, Idaho, a partnership between his own family and the J.R. Simplot family in Boise.

There are around 2,200 employees between both Caviness Beef Packers and CS Beef Packers. The two companies process around 1.3 million cattle each year, selling and distributing beef on a national and international scale. One of Caviness’s most notable career moments was building a new beef processing complex in 2005.

The National Provisioner invites all meat and poultry industry professionals to join us in honoring Terry Caviness.