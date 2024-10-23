Meat Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Phil Hinderaker

Retired president of Alkar, Phil Hinderaker, has greatly expanded the Alkar business during his time in the industry. He took a small smokehouse manufacturer and led it to become a leader in thermal processing equipment and technology.

After graduating from the University of Wisconsin, receiving a Bachelor of Arts from UW-Oshkosh and a Master of Business Administration from UW-Madison, Hinderaker began working for Wisconsin-based Alkar.

Hinderaker went on to expand technologies to help meat processors improve their operations. He also led the creation of a new headquarters, featuring a thermal processing technical center. Hinderaker received recognition for this work with the 1995 AMI Supplier of the Year Award going to Alkar.

Alkar then continued to expand, moving into international markets and receiving the Wisconsin Governor’s Exporter Achievement Award in 1994. During his career with Alkar, Hinderaker was on the the boards of the American Meat Institute and the Meat Industry Suppliers Association.

One of Hinderaker’s most notable moments of his career was creating a large-quantity hot dog production machine, producing from one to five tons per hour. Alkar created the J-con continuous hotdog system in 1998, which became the primary industry system for skinless sausage production.

The National Provisioner invites all meat and poultry industry professionals to join us in honoring Phil Hinderaker.