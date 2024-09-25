Meat Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2023: John A. Stadler

Like much of the Class of 2023, John A. Stadler grew up in the meat industry, helping out his father and uncles at meat company Stadler Packing Co. After going to college, Stadler worked in Indiana for 10 years, then became a rancher and commodity trader in Colorado for about 9 years.

Stadler decided to return to his home and buy his family’s business, renaming it to Mariah Foods. After selling that business, he became the president of fresh pork at Premium Standard Farms, building the first EU-certified plant in the United States. Stadler ran BMI AG Services, then bought Iowa Packaging alongside some investors, taking the company out of bankruptcy, saving 300 job positions and creating Pine Ridge Farms, which is the largest sow-slaughter facility in the world.

Later on, Stadler expanded into the fresh sausage category, creating Kansas City Sausage. Both Pine Ridge Farms and Kansas City Sausage were eventually sold to Smithfield Foods.

Looking back on his career, Stadler is most proud of his relationship building, treating employees like relatives rather than workers. His commitment to quality, entrepreneurship and relationship building have earned him a spot in the Meat Industry Hall of Fame.

The National Provisioner invites all meat and poultry industry professionals to join us in honoring John A. Stadler.