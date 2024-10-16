Meat Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Kevin Western

Growing up in his mother and father’s small family custom meat processing business, Kevin Western became a jack of all trades, learning all the ins and outs of the meat processing industry. The time he spent working at his family’s shop taught him the value of working his way up.

After becoming interested in meat snack sticks in 2003, Western began developing shelf-stable meat snack sticks in various sizes and flavors. He not only labored over the product itself, but over the packaging, look and shelf stability. His dedication led him to become a leader in private-label meat snack sticks.

In 2014, Western created a modern processing plant, aimed to increase his business’s snack stick production. Western said “The new facility was able to over triple the production capabilities at the time and now boasts a capacity of six times the original volume throughput.”

Western’s greatest career highlight is not one moment, but rather the development and growth of his business over time. After leaving retiring from the meat business in 2023, Western spends his time with his wife, Heather, and their five grandchildren.

Western is most proud of the relationships he has developed over the years of his career, including his customers, vendors and employees.

