Meyn Americas announces new hires

Todd Rhodes has been named Vice President and General Manager for Meyn Americas, according to Joost Weel, Managing Director of the CTB Inc. business unit. In his new position, Rhodes will be responsible for the overall development, leadership and execution of the division’s operations and commercial goals for profitable growth in North and South America.

Prior to his employment with CTB, Rhodes served as Senior Vice President and General Manager for a leading manufacturer in the aerospace, sheet metal fabrication and industrial equipment markets. His professional career in industrial automation spans more than 30 years, and he has vast experience in product management, strategic planning, and mergers and acquisitions.

Rhodes holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Additionally, Michael Otterbach has been named Vice President of Parts Operations for Meyn Americas, according to Joost Weel, Managing Director of the CTB Inc. business unit. In his new position, Otterbach will oversee all aspects of Meyn Americas’ parts department.

Prior to his employment with CTB, Otterbach gained six years of experience in vice president and director positions for a global provider of advanced equipment and systems for the food processing industry. Before entering the food processing industry, he spent 15 years in management and vice president roles for other leading manufacturers.

Otterbach has a bachelor’s degree in computer hardware and software from Fachschule in Kirchheim unter Teck, Germany. He is a German citizen and United States permanent resident. He is fluent in both German and English languages.

Currently, Otterbach resides in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

For more information visit www.meyn.com.