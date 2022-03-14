Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc. has announced start-of-production dates for the 2023 model-year editions of its popular N-Series gasoline- and diesel-powered N-Series trucks. The announcement was made during the National Truck Equipment Association’s Work Truck Week 2022 trade show in Indianapolis.

“After the supply-chain issues of 2021, we’re looking forward to the ramping up of production of the core of our model lineup—the 2023 Class 4 and 5 N-Series diesel and Class 3 and 4 N-Series gas models,” said Shaun C. Skinner, president of both Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada. “We believe the changes to these trucks for the new model year will make them even more popular with our customers.”

2023 N-Series Gas

Isuzu’s 2023 gasoline-powered N-Series Class 3 and 4 models receive many of the enhancements that were introduced on the 2022i N-Series diesel trucks:

Four-wheel disc brakes: Standard front disc brakes will be joined by standard rear disc brakes, which will replace the previous rear drums on the MY 2023 NPR and NPR-HD gasoline models. The NPR will feature 11.5-inch discs front and rear, while the NPR-HD will offer 14.3-inch discs up front and 13.7-inch discs in the rear. The discs are part of a new Vacuum + Power Assist Brake System with anti-locking braking (ABS). At the limit point of normal vacuum assist, a hydraulic unit will provide additional line pressure.

Exterior cab refresh: The cabs of all 2023 N-Series gas models will sport a new look with a standard matte-silver grille replacing the white grille of prior model years (a chrome grille remains optional); redesigned turn signals with accent brow; and bi-LED headlamps with signature light that deliver more light and less heat than halogen bulbs in both low- and high-beam modes.

Interior color scheme enhancements: Inside the famous Isuzu Hexapod cab, customers will see darker gray color schemes on the lower section coupled with darker accents on key driver touchpoints, while lighter gray components up above create a greater sense of spaciousness. Seating surfaces will now be covered in a gray and blue cross-pattern tricot fabric that adds a modern look while reducing the appearance of stains and scuffs.

Class 3 and 4 Isuzu N-Series trucks are powered by a direct-injected 6.6-liter V8 engine with variable valve timing that generates 350 horsepower and 425 lbs.-ft. of torque. They are available in both Standard Cab and Crew Cab configurations, with GVWRs from 12,000 to 14,500 lbs. and wheelbases ranging from 109 to 176 inches to accommodate bodies from 10 to 20 feet in length.

Assembly of 2023 N-Series gas models will begin in April 2022 in Charlotte, Michigan.

2023 N-Series Diesel

An important feature is added to the factory-installed Isuzu Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that was introduced for the 2022i model-year N-Series Diesel. The optional package now includes Adaptive Cruise Control. ACC takes the convenience of traditional cruise control a step further by allowing the driver to set both a desired speed and a desired following distance from the vehicle ahead.

If the vehicle ahead slows down, the system will automatically slow the truck down as well, to maintain the pre-set following distance—and then accelerate to the originally set speed once the vehicle ahead speeds up or the lane is clear.

ACC becomes the third feature in the Isuzu ADAS package, complementing the Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) and Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) that were introduced for 2022i N-Series diesel models.

Other enhancements from 2022i carry over to the 2023 N-Series diesel lineup:

Standard Electronic Vehicle Stability Control (EVSC) with Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR).

The optional Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) includes both vehicle and pedestrian detection. The system will warn the driver with both visual and audible alerts and, if necessary, will automatically apply braking force to reduce vehicle speed. AEBS can be deactivated through an instrument panel-mounted switch.

Standard stainless steel 30-gallon fuel tank flush-mounted to the top of the frame and featuring top-mounted fuel return and fuel supply ports to help eliminate cutting and drilling the tank during auxiliary fuel port applications.

Two optional aluminum side-mounted fuel tanks will be available as factory-installed options: 35-gallon for Standard Cab and Crew Cab models with either the 150- or 176-inch wheelbase and a 55-gallon tank for Standard Cab and Crew Cab models with the 176-inch wheelbase.

A larger fuel sedimenter/filter that allows for improved service intervals and includes a standard heater.

Bi-LED headlamps

New interior color scheme

Class 4 and 5 Isuzu N-Series diesel trucks are powered by Isuzu’s durable, reliable 5.2-liter 4HK1-TC turbocharged, intercooled four-cylinder diesel engine with four valves per cylinder and direct injection. This proven powerplant produces 215 horsepower and 452 lb.-ft. of torque for excellent performance while providing outstanding fuel economy and 50-state emission certification. They offer both Standard Cab and Crew Cab body styles, with GVWRs from 14,500 to 19,500 lbs. and wheelbases ranging from 109 to 212 inches for bodies from 10 to 24 feet in length.

Production of 2023 N-Series diesel models began in January 2022 at the Isuzu Motors Limited manufacturing plant in Fujisawa, Japan.

Both 2023 N-Series gasoline and diesel models will be available at Isuzu’s network of nearly 300 dealers in the U.S. and over 35 Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada dealers.

Source: Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc.