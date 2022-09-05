The International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) is accepting applications for the 11th annual IPPE Young Leaders Under 30 Program. The Young Leaders Under 30 program targets young professionals who work for companies directly involved in the production and processing of poultry and meat or in the production of animal food who normally would not have the opportunity to attend IPPE. The goal of the program is to engage and invest in the next generation of young professionals, between the ages of 21 and 29, while celebrating their status as up and coming leaders in their companies.

The program is designed to recognize professional leadership qualities and provide exposure to the world’s largest annual trade show involving the production and processing of meat and poultry products and the manufacture of animal food products. The program provides education to further training in each person’s respective industry and exposes the recipients to the latest technology used in the industry.

Interested applicants must apply to the program by Oct. 1 and meet select requirements, including being a member of at least one of the following IPPE sponsor organizations: the American Feed Industry Association (AFIA), North American Meat Institute (NAMI), or U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY). No more than two applicants from a single member organization may be nominated. A panel of industry professionals will review the applications, and award recipients will be notified of the panel’s decision by Oct. 11. The application and details about the program can be found by clicking here or at ippexpo.org.

In addition to receiving free access to the Expo, selected recipients will receive IPPE-assigned complimentary hotel accommodations for two nights and admittance to all complimentary education programs. They will also be recognized at a special breakfast held on their behalf and gain leadership insights from a keynote speaker.

Attendee registration and general housing for the 2023 IPPE will open Oct. 3. Visit the IPPE website for more information.

Source: IPPE