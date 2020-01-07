Supplier News

CSB-System announces Nestor V. Plawiuk as the new CEO, CSB Canada

January 7, 2020
Hermann Schalk, Vice President and Commercial Director of CSB Solutions, announced that he has hired Nestor Plawiuk as the new C.E.O. of CSB Canada. He joins the company at a time of tremendous growth for CSB-System in Canada.

Plawiuk started his career in the meat processing in operations and manufacturing. He has held a number of senior executive, sales and technical positions with world class companies in Canada and the USA – Multivac, CFS, Premier’s Choice, Stein/FMC, and Griffith Foods.

Most recently, Plawiuk has spent the last two years running his own business consulting company focusing on strategic planning and business development with various clients in the food related industries in Canada.

“I am excited to join the CSB group and am looking forward to working with our Canadian customers and the team in Canada to help improve their business and expand CSB’s user group.”

For more information visit www.csb.com.

