Maple Leaf Foods CEO sharply criticizes Trump Administration following passenger jet crash in Iran

Maple Leaf Foods CEO Michael McCain used his company’s Twitter account to attack the Trump Administration, following the downing of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752. The plane, which Iran admitted to accidentally shooting down last week, was carrying 63 Canadians. One employee at Maple Leaf Foods lost his wife and 11-year-old son in the attack. The downed plane was part of a series of escalations between the United States and Iran, including the assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani via drone strike.

Over the weekend, McCain sent the following four tweets:

“I’m Michael McCain, CEO of Maple Leaf Foods, and these are personal reflections. I am very angry, and time isn’t making me less angry. A MLF colleague of mine lost his wife and family this week to a needless, irresponsible series of events in Iran... “

“…U.S. government leaders unconstrained by checks/balances, concocted an ill-conceived plan to divert focus from political woes. The world knows Iran is a dangerous state, but the world found a path to contain it; not perfect but by most accounts it was the right direction… “

“..A narcissist in Washington tears world accomplishments apart; destabilizes region. US now unwelcomed everywhere in the area including Iraq; tensions escalated to feverish pitch. Taking out despicable military leader terrorist? There are a hundred like him, standing next in line”

“…The collateral damage of this irresponsible, dangerous, ill-conceived behavior? 63 Canadians needlessly lost their lives in the crossfire, including the family of one of my MLF colleagues (his wife + 11 year old son)! We are mourning and I am livid. Michael McCain.”

The company has confirmed that the tweets were written by McCain.

Source: Maple Leaf Foods