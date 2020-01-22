Supplier News

BioSafe Systems hires new label designer

Supplier News
January 22, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS biosafe systems
Reprints
No Comments

BioSafe Systems is pleased to announce the hire of Kevin Wagner, the new label designer. Born and raised in Waterbury, CT, Wagner graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelors Degree in Fine Arts & Graphic Design. In 2003, he moved to Wolcott, CT.

Wagner’s experience makes him a great addition to BioSafe Systems. He was previously a Label Production Manager for Somoroff Design, LLC in Southbury, CT and handled all labels for Castrol Oil in the North American, Central American and Canadian divisions.

In his spare time, Wagner enjoys bowling, golf and going to the beach. “I’m looking forward to working at BioSafe Systems because of the family atmosphere and the passion that everyone has shown about their work and creating a better tomorrow.”

For more information visit www.biosafesystems.com.

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

Recent Articles by Industry News

Grundfos launches wash and clean system for the food and beverage industry

New era of smarter food safety arrives: How inspection tools and technologies align with the approach

Chef’s Cut Real Jerky Co. unveils new Zero Sugar Meat Stick at Winter Fancy Food Show

FMI – The Food Industry Association – repositions itself for the future

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.