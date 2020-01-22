BioSafe Systems hires new label designer

BioSafe Systems is pleased to announce the hire of Kevin Wagner, the new label designer. Born and raised in Waterbury, CT, Wagner graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelors Degree in Fine Arts & Graphic Design. In 2003, he moved to Wolcott, CT.

Wagner’s experience makes him a great addition to BioSafe Systems. He was previously a Label Production Manager for Somoroff Design, LLC in Southbury, CT and handled all labels for Castrol Oil in the North American, Central American and Canadian divisions.

In his spare time, Wagner enjoys bowling, golf and going to the beach. “I’m looking forward to working at BioSafe Systems because of the family atmosphere and the passion that everyone has shown about their work and creating a better tomorrow.”

For more information visit www.biosafesystems.com.