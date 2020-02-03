BioSafe Systems announces new hires

BioSafe Systems has announced the hire of Michael Cunningham as the new Accounting Manager. Aside from overseeing the accounting department, he will be maintaining financial systems and procedures to ensure that data stays organized and updated. Prior to his new position at BioSafe Systems, Cunningham worked as a Senior Accountant and Controller for local companies. He received his bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Central Connecticut State University.

While not working, Cunningham enjoys spending time with his family and listening to music. “We just added a new finance team member to BioSafe Systems, which is always great news” says Rob Larose, President & CEO of BioSafe Systems. “Michael’s passion and experience will make him an essential part of the team.”

BioSafe has also announced the hire of John Van Camp, the new Technical Sales Manager. With a strong agriculture and poultry background, Van Camp has prior experience in business development and service. His prior work experiences include Ingersoll Rand Inc. for Business Development, Sanovo Technology Group as their Director of Service and Munters Corporation for over 12 years as Vice President and Business Unit Manager.

Van Camp currently lives in Okemos, MI but will relocate soon to the Southeast. He attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering and Marquette University. While at BioSafe Systems, not only will Van Camp concentrate his efforts with all members to work on new and existing opportunities and service contracts, but he will also coordinate technology designs, configurations, quotes and proposals. “BioSafe Systems is very much looking forward to all that he will bring to the company!” says Larose.

