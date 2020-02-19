Supplier News

BioSafe Systems adds to agriculture team

February 19, 2020
BioSafe Systems has announced the hire of Kaleb Tyrone as a new Sales Representative in the Southeast. Tyrone lives in Hahira, GA and grew up on his family’s vegetable farm. He graduated from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in 2017 with a degree in Diversified Agriculture.

Tyrone’s experience makes him a great fit for the BioSafe Systems’ team. He was a greenhouse manager at Fowler Plant Company and spent many summers working on the family farm at the packing shed. At BioSafe Systems, Tyrone will be helping to grow sales in Georgia, Florida and the Mid-South.

“I am excited to be a part of BioSafe Systems team and look forward to helping expand the business across Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas,” states Tyrone.

For more information visit www.biosafesystems.com.

