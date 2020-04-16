Meat and Poultry Industry News

Recall announced for pork products produced without inspection

April 16, 2020
Jowett Farms Corporation, a Blumenort, Canada establishment, is recalling approximately 42,587 pounds of raw pork trimmings that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The raw pork trimmings were imported on April 2, 2020 and further processed into sausage products. The following products are subject to recall:

  • 20-oz. plastic wrapped tray packages containing sausage links of “Jewel-Osco Sheboygan Brand Bratwurst – Made in Illinois” with a sell-by date of 4/17/20.
  • 20-oz. plastic wrapped tray packages containing sausage links of “Jewel-Osco Mild Italian Sausage” with a sell-by date of 4/17/20.
  • 20-oz. plastic wrapped tray packages containing sausage links of “Jewel-Osco Hot Italian Sausage” with a sell-by date of 4/17/20.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 7779” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois and Wisconsin.                            

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS

