Evans Food Group Ltd., a Chicago, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 10,359 pounds of pork pellet products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The pork pellet products were imported on September 15, 2021 and further processed into pork rind and chicharrones items. The products subject to recall are listed here.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6030” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Washington.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Arturo Gutierrez, vice president of research and development, Evans Food Group Ltd. at (800) 543-7113. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Jade Murray, senior vice president, Evans Food Group Ltd. at (800) 543-7113.

Source: Evans Food Group Ltd.