Conversion systems and more from Rome Grinding Solutions

May 8, 2020
At Rome Grinding Solutions, we understand that the rising demand placed on food production can be challenging to navigate. 

We can help you stay on track. Take a look at the following options that can help keep your company up and grinding:  

  • Conversion Systems: If you already have a Rome-style grinder, a conversion system is a quick and easy way to increase production. You can keep your existing table, gearbox, and motor, and, in some cases, your current hopper.

    With the Rome Conversion System, you get a new feed screw, retaining ring, and cutting assembly, which works to increase throughput anywhere from 15%-100%, depending on product definition and grinder specifications. Percentage of increase depends on the product, product temperature, pre-grind size, and final hole size required.
  • Spare Parts: We have an extensive inventory of spare parts that ship the same day. Whether you need a part in a pinch, or are stocking up to have them on hand for the inevitable, we are here to help. We can work with you to send you exactly what you need, when you need it.
  • Rebuilds: If you have a grinder that needs to be rebuilt, we can work with you to get it to our Iowa-based shop, restored to original specifications, and back to your plant as quickly as possible. Our goal is to minimize downtime and return your equipment in top shape.

Our sales team is standing by to help you with a grinding solution that is best for your company. Give us a call, send us an email, or visit our website to learn more. We are here to help.

For more information visit http://www.romegrindingsolutions.com.

