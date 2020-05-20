Packaging industry veteran, PMMI member announces retirement

Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery announced that its Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Timm Johnson, is retiring after 25 years with the filling solutions and checkweigher company.

At Spee-Dee, Johnson led the sales and marketing teams while supporting new product development efforts. Before Spee-Dee, Johnson worked at Advanced Detection Systems as Sales Manager from 1990 to 1995.

During his career, Johnson was a respected and involved member of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technology. He was a board member from 2012-2015, in addition to serving on several PMMI committees.

Johnson was the chairman of the PMMI Education & Workforce Development Committee from 2013-2014 and a member from both 2008-2012 and 2015-2017. He was also a member of Business Intelligence Committee from 2000-2003; the Global Marketing Committee from 2004-2007; and the Employee Development Committee from 2012-2014. In both 2012 and 2014, Johnson was a member of the PMMI Hall of Fame Commission.

In his retirement, Johnson will continue to support Spee-Dee as a consultant while spending time with family and out on the water boating in Door Country, Wis. He also plans to invest more time enjoying woodworking and making furniture at his in-house shop.

“Timm has done an amazing job creating the Spee-Dee brand and reputation we now enjoy in the industry,” said Dave Navin, President and CEO. “His focus has always been one of putting the customer first to find unique solutions to challenging problems.”

