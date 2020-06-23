ACM-NT Compact’s customized set-up always matches space and budget

In today’s tough times, there are various reasons for poultry processors to reconsider the number of operatives in their cut-up department and think about automating the process. Even if space is at a premium and budget is important, Marel’s ACM-NT Compact automated cut-up solution can fit in any poultry processing plant to fulfill all of the cut-up needs. Making use of ACM-NT’s proven breast, leg and wing cutting modules, the custom-designed system can make any high-grade chicken part customers ask for.

When a market, wherever in the world, gradually moves from whole bird to chicken parts, the volume of cut-up parts might be getting too large to handle manually, also in terms of labor availability. This is the perfect moment to take the first step in cut-up automation. Marel’s ACM-NT Compact is a “slim fit” cut-up system that will always match budgets. It is the easy-entry ticket to the world of automated cut-up.

Flexible set-up with countless options

Each individual processor can set up the ACM-NT Compact cut-up system just like it will fit best in the production. Its flexible layout allows to head out in all directions. It all depends on what kind of end products are to be produced. It’s possible to focus on wing products, leg products or breast products. Once the appropriate modules that comply with customers’ end products demands have been chosen, ACM-NT Compact does what it needs to do and fulfills all product needs, the options are countless. While performing the highest percentage of A-grade cuts in the industry, it can cut any specific chicken part customers ask for. This includes Quick Service Restaurant customers, who increasingly ask for chicken products accurately cut into bone-in pieces to compose multi-piece chicken buckets. With the appropriate modules, ACM-NT Compact is able to produce these pieces, exactly according to the specifications of the QSR chain.

Always fit in

ACM-NT Compact takes into account the available space in a processing plant. The system offers three standardized overhead steel frames, all with a small footprint. Even when space in the factory is at a premium, ACM-NT Compact will still fit in.

Shackling products and, if necessary, bypassing modules are simple manual processes. The maximum capacity depends on shackling speed, usually 6,500 products per hour.

Full-blown solution

A first investment in an ACM-NT Compact system – custom-designed to match every budget – will immediately give access to first-class automated cut-up, making use of the same modules as a full-blown ACM-NT solution. If customer demand increases even more, upgrading is easy with gradual investments in time. The modular system can grow from straightforward production of chicken parts to a powerful in-line cut-up solution, achieving multiple cuts intelligently and simultaneously without manual interference.

For more information visit www.marel.com/poultry.