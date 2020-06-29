Chicken nuggets recalled due to foreign matter concerns

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, a Waco, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 59,800 pounds of fully cooked chicken breast nugget products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically flexible rubber material, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The frozen ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken breast nugget items were produced on May 6, 2020. The following products are subject to recall:

4-lb. plastic bag packages containing “Pilgrim’s FULLY COOKED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS,” with a Best-By date of 06 MAY 2021 and lot code of 0127 printed on the retail package. Product cases contain lot codes 0127105009, 0127105010, 0127105011, 0127105012, 0127105013, 0127105014, 0127105015, or 0127105016 printed on the box.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-20728” printed on individual retail packages as well as product cases. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, and Texas.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint reporting rubber pieces in the chicken breast nuggets product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS