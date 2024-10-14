KFC introduces new Original Recipe Tenders – double hand-breaded, using KFC's secret blend of 11 herbs and spices.

For $5, KFC customers can get an Original Recipe Tenders Box with three KFC Original Recipe Tenders, Secret Recipe Fries and two of KFC's signature sauces: new creamy, zesty Comeback Sauce, Sticky Chicky, a balanced combination of sweet and tangy flavors including pineapple, garlic, vinegar and chili, or KFC Sauce, which is a smoky blend of tangy and sweet flavors.

Original Recipe Tenders Box. Courtesy of Kentucky Fried Chicken







To stake its claim in the tenders game, KFC released a new

with an over-the-top, satirical take on the ongoing "battles" in the fast-food industry – from chicken sandwiches, to sauces, to value and now to tenders.

KFC is also taking the battle right to the doorsteps of the competition by surprising lucky onlookers with free Original Recipe Tenders on Oct. 17 in carefully selected cities: Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Atlanta.

"We know consumers crave bold flavor and chicken tenders are a familiar favorite – that's why we're proudly proclaiming the deliciousness of our new tenders seasoned with our secret recipe of 11 herbs & spices. Nothing hits like the unmatched flavor of KFC's Original Recipe," said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, chief marketing officer and chief development officer, KFC U.S. "And with an unbeatable $5 deal, we think you'll agree our new tenders are poised to win the chicken tender battle."

KFC is also offering more new deals featuring the new Original Recipe Tenders:

Tenders + Nuggets Family Meal Deal for $24.99: Available exclusively on KFC.com and on the KFC app.

13 Days of Daily Deals from Oct. 19-31: The thirteen days of deals will give KFC Rewards members an exclusive opportunity to get deals on KFC favorites in the leadup to Halloween, including the new Original Recipe Tenders, Secret Recipe Fries and more.

Source: Kentucky Fried Chicken