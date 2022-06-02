Daring has announced the debut of its all-new Plant Chicken Tenders, the company's first product to be sold in the refrigerated aisle of grocery stores alongside animal-based meat. Available at 400 retailers, including Sprouts, Erewhon, Dierbergs, New Seasons, and Pete's Market, Daring's Plant Chicken Tenders offer consumers an easy, versatile, and familiar way to add plant-based chicken to their diets.

The Plant Chicken Tenders are similar in the makeup of Daring's existing Original Plant Chicken Pieces, but larger in size and sold fresh rather than frozen. These new tenders are uniquely textured, savory, juicy, chicken-like, and endlessly versatile.

"We are so excited to be expanding Daring's product line, offering our consumers the ability to choose from fresh or frozen plant chicken products," says Ross Mackay, founder and CEO of Daring. "At Daring, we're constantly striving to create the simplest most natural form of animal protein without the animal, and with this launch we're able to provide a fresh new take on our beloved Plant Chicken Pieces."

The new Plant Chicken Tenders are non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, low-fat, offer a good source of fiber, have zero cholesterol, and are high in protein. Daring's Plant Chicken Tenders are just one in a series of breakthrough plant chicken innovations from Daring, including:

Original Plant Chicken Pieces

Breaded Plant Chicken Pieces

Cajun Plant Chicken Pieces

Lemon & Herb Plant Chicken Pieces

Visit Daring's Store Locator to find Daring products at a store near you or visit www.daring.com to learn more.

Source: Daring