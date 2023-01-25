Daring, the plant-based chicken brand, is debuting an all-new flavor of plant-chicken pieces: Daring Teriyaki Plant-Chicken Pieces. This is Daring’s newest addition to their growing line of offerings, which includes Original Plant Chicken Pieces, Cajun Plant Chicken Pieces, Lemon & Herb Plant Chicken Pieces, Breaded Plant Chicken Pieces and Fresh Plant Chicken Tenders. The new Daring Teriyaki Plant-Chicken Pieces can be found in select Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Safeway, Jewel Osco, Shaws, Acme, Carrs and Tom Thumbs locations.

The Daring Teriyaki Plant Chicken Pieces are sweet, savory and chicken-y. Textured and tender, these pieces bring rich notes of garlic and ginger to any dish that calls for teriyaki chicken. They are gluten-free, non-GMO, and have 13 grams of protein, 130 calories and 5 grams of fiber. This new flavor makes for a nutritious snack on its own or works as an add-on to salads, bowls, wraps, etc.

Source: Daring