Daring, a plant-based chicken brand, is unveiling an expansion of its latest culinary breakthrough: frozen entree meals. Known for its plant-based alternative that is made from a short list of simple ingredients and authentically replicates the taste and texture of traditional chicken, Daring's latest innovation is quicker than takeout and easier than cooking chicken.

Available nationwide, Daring's microwaveable frozen entrees are 100% plant-based, gluten-free, and offer nutritional value with over 16 grams of protein per meal. Calorie counts range from 350 to 460 for the entire meal.

Daring x Fly by Jing Fried Rice Plant Chicken Bowl: Available exclusively at Target stores, the Daring and Fly by Jing Plant Chicken Bowl is a spicy fried rice-inspired option. It features wholesome ingredients like white rice, peas, carrots, and a blend of Fly By Jing's Sichuan Chili Crisp and Daring's Original Plant Chicken Pieces.

Spicy Fajita Plant Chicken Bowl: This dish includes fire-roasted peppers and onions, white rice, a spicy fajita rub, and Daring's Cajun Plant Chicken pieces.

Teriyaki Plant Chicken Bowl: This dish combines broccoli florets, white rice and a sweet and savory teriyaki sauce, all paired with Daring's Teriyaki Plant Chicken pieces.

Harvest Plant Chicken Bowl: This entree contains roasted sweet potatoes, kale, brown rice, a bright herby chimichurri sauce, and Daring's Original Plant Chicken Pieces.

Penne Primavera Bowl: This bowl combines gluten-free pasta, tender zucchini, crisp peas, roasted peppers, and Daring's Original Plant Chicken pieces.

"We've always been on a mission to transform the category by offering delicious plant-based options that embrace diverse tastes and dietary preferences," said Ross Mackay, CEO and founder of Daring Foods. "Our latest frozen entrée bowls represent a significant step forward in redefining plant-based cuisine while staying true to our commitment to authenticity and simplicity."

Since its inception, Daring has been steadfast in its mission to rethink and replace animal-based chicken within the food system. To achieve this, Daring's approach incorporates a short list of simple ingredients. Today, Daring Plant Chicken Pieces & Wings and its newest Frozen Entree Bowls can be found nationwide in stores, including Sprouts Farmer's Market, Publix and Target. Visit their Store Locator to find Daring products at a nearby store, or visit Daring's website to learn more.

Source: Daring