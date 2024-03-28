KFC is introducing new Saucy Nuggets, with five flavors available at KFC restaurants nationwide starting April 1. The news comes one year after KFC introduced its successful 100% white-meat, hand-breaded chicken nuggets.

KFC is offering new Saucy Nuggets in five sauce flavors, including three brand-new sauces and the return of two fan-favorites that have inspired petitions advocating for their return:

New Honey Sriracha: A sweet heat sauce using a blend of red chili peppers, garlic and honey, playing into the demand for sweet heat flavor.

New Korean BBQ: A sweet and savory umami sauce with soy sauce, garlic, sugar and sesame. This is the sauce for the global flavor explorers and fans of umami flavor.

New Sticky Chicky Sweet 'n Sour Sauce: A balanced combination of sweet and tangy flavors including pineapple, garlic, vinegar and chili.

Returning Nashville Hot: Smoky and spicy, with an even ratio of flavor and smokiness to heat that brings balance — this flavor brings the heat for fans of spice. In 2016, KFC was the first quick-service restaurant to offer Nashville Hot coast to coast, with Google searches for "Nashville Hot" increasing four times after the KFC Nashville Hot Chicken launch — one of KFC's biggest launches.

Returning Georgia Gold: A honey-mustard style barbecue sauce made with vinegar, honey and savory seasoning.

"KFC has never been so finger lickin' good – literally," said Nick Chavez, CMO of KFC U.S. "We've entered the sauce chat. Our KFC Nuggets – made from 100% white meat chicken and hand-breaded with KFC's secret recipe of 11 herbs & spices – dripping with these sauces create an unmatched flavor experience, with something for every palate."

Source: Kentucky Fried Chicken