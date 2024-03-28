KFC is introducing new Saucy Nuggets, with five flavors available at KFC restaurants nationwide starting April 1. The news comes one year after KFC introduced its successful 100% white-meat, hand-breaded chicken nuggets.
KFC is offering new Saucy Nuggets in five sauce flavors, including three brand-new sauces and the return of two fan-favorites that have inspired petitions advocating for their return:
- New Honey Sriracha: A sweet heat sauce using a blend of red chili peppers, garlic and honey, playing into the demand for sweet heat flavor.
- New Korean BBQ: A sweet and savory umami sauce with soy sauce, garlic, sugar and sesame. This is the sauce for the global flavor explorers and fans of umami flavor.
- New Sticky Chicky Sweet 'n Sour Sauce: A balanced combination of sweet and tangy flavors including pineapple, garlic, vinegar and chili.
- Returning Nashville Hot: Smoky and spicy, with an even ratio of flavor and smokiness to heat that brings balance — this flavor brings the heat for fans of spice. In 2016, KFC was the first quick-service restaurant to offer Nashville Hot coast to coast, with Google searches for "Nashville Hot" increasing four times after the KFC Nashville Hot Chicken launch — one of KFC's biggest launches.
- Returning Georgia Gold: A honey-mustard style barbecue sauce made with vinegar, honey and savory seasoning.
"KFC has never been so finger lickin' good – literally," said Nick Chavez, CMO of KFC U.S. "We've entered the sauce chat. Our KFC Nuggets – made from 100% white meat chicken and hand-breaded with KFC's secret recipe of 11 herbs & spices – dripping with these sauces create an unmatched flavor experience, with something for every palate."
Source: Kentucky Fried Chicken
