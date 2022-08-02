The Real Good Food Company, Inc., a high-growth, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, announced the launch of its Chicken Nuggets and Strips.

Real Good Foods is expanding into the largest frozen food category, frozen meat and poultry, with a nutritious twist on one of U.S. consumers' favorite foods. The frozen meat and poultry category, an $8.9B category according to SPINS L52 weeks, is ripe for real innovation, as most breaded chicken options today offer the same nutritional profile: 20 to 30g of carbs, and breading made from processed flours and grains.\

Real Good Foods' Breaded Chicken is made from nutritious ingredients and is 100% grain-free and gluten-free, with only 3g-4g net carbs and packed with 23g protein per serving. Real Good Foods' Breaded Poultry lineup consists of four offerings: original lightly breaded nuggets, lightly breaded strips, buffalo nuggets and buffalo strips.

Real Good Foods' Breaded Chicken is currently available at Walmart, Stop & Shop, Giant Eagle, Safeway Albertsons, as well as available direct to customers on realgoodfoods.com.

"These nuggets and strips are a result of our mission to make our favorite comfort foods more nutritious and improve human health. Our chicken nuggets and strips are made without all the added sugar, carbohydrates, and processed grains found in other food options, and are instead packed with protein and have a limited amount of carbs," said Bryan Freeman, executive chairman of The Real Good Food Company. "After seeing strong and enthusiastic approval from our social community, we're thrilled to finally introduce these grain-free, low carb, and low sodium offerings to the world."

To learn more about Real Good Foods and to find a store near you, visit realgoodfoods.com.

Source: Real Good Foods