Real Good Foods Co., a frozen food brand looking to modernize the frozen food aisle by making delicious comfort foods more nutritious, is introducing the 1st ever low-carb, high protein Lasagna. Made with real, nutritious ingredients, the brand went beyond using low-carb noodles filled with artificial ingredients, instead using thinly sliced chicken lasagna noodle – and the best part, it tastes just like traditional lasagna. It's packed with 32g of protein and only 11g of net carbs, a great option for those looking to maintain a healthy diet. Traditional lasagna entrees have upwards of 50g of carbs per serving, added sugars and offer very little nutritional value.

“Our brand commitment, 'Real Food You Feel Good About Eating' represents our strong belief that by eating our products, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals,” said Bryan Freeman, Chairman of Real Good Foods. “By offering this new take on lasagna, an iconic kitchen staple, we're working to help address concerns related to a variety of health issues, including diabetes, obesity, and overall fitness.”

The Chicken Lasagna Bowl can be found in retailers nationwide for an SRP of $5.99. Look for Real Good Foods’ assortment of breakfast sandwiches, Entrees, and Pizzas at grocery retailers, mass merchants and club stores nationwide or online at RealGoodFoods.com

For more information about Real Good Foods and its products, visit www.RealGoodFoods.com.

Source: Real Good Foods