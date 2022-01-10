The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the “Company”), an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, today announced a partnership with Sam’s Club to launch the Company’s top selling platform, Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Chicken Breast, in a new flavor—Creamy Spinach & Artichoke—in the national retailer in January 2022. Made 100 percent grain free, low in carbohydrates, and high in protein, this new entrée will make nutritious frozen foods more accessible to consumers across the country looking for easy-to-make, health-conscious meals that taste delicious.

“We are extremely proud to partner with Sam’s Club to launch this new flavor within our popular Stuffed Chicken Breast platform,” said Bryan Freeman, executive chairman. “Unlike other food options on the shelf today that are made with processed grains and loaded with carbohydrates, our nutritious entrée has a limited amount of carbs and is 100 percent grain-free. Through our new partnership with Sam’s, we are able to make nutritious food more accessible throughout the US, and in turn, improve the lives of Sam’s shoppers looking for healthier options [in the frozen food aisle].”

Real Good Foods’ Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Chicken is available at Sam’s Club stores nationwide. To learn more about Real Good Foods and to find a store near you, please visit www.realgoodfoods.com.

Source: Real Good Foods