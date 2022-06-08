Kiolbassa Smoked Meats, a national smoked meats brand since 1949, announced today the launch of its new summer exclusive sausage flavor, Cajun-style Andouille smoked sausage.

Stocked in over 500 Sam’s Club retailers nationwide, the new Cajun-Andouille flavor is a blend of premium spices and fine-cuts of pork that are hardwood smoked. The result is a zesty Louisiana-style flavor that is perfect for Father’s Day feasts and Memorial Day grilling parties.

“We are excited to bring our take on Cajun-style Andouille smoked sausages to a national market this summer,” said Michael Kiolbassa, CEO and president of Kiolbassa Smoked Meats. “Our Louisiana-style kick and smoky flavor differentiates them from our other smoked sausages.”

The new smoked sausage flavor is already available in Sam’s Club retailers across the country and will only be available for a limited time.

Source: Kiolbassa Smoked Meats