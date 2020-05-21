Forbes recognizes Kiolbassa Smoked Meats in 2020 Small Giants List of 25 Best Small Companies in America

Kiolbassa Smoked Meats, a Texas-based company specializing in hand crafted smoked meats, has been recognized by Forbes on their annual Small Giants list. The list features 25 small, privately owned companies that prioritize long-term greatness over fast, short-term growth. According to Forbes, these companies are dedicated to serving their “customers, employees and communities, all while maintaining profitability.”

“We have worked hard to develop a strong culture that is focused on our mission to enrich lives. We are grateful that Forbes has recognized us for these efforts,” says Michael Kiolbassa, President of Kiolbassa Smoked Meats. “This award was made possible by our team members whose daily decisions to put people and quality first make our company so great.”

Specializing in only 150-pound batches, Kiolbassa has managed to obtain national distribution while maintaining commitment to fresh, never frozen meat and a premium selection of spices. With a strong commitment to an authentic product, the team at Kiolbassa also keeps focused on the commitment to the company’s culture and values. Alongside adopting values based leadership within the company, Kiolbassa Smoked Meats is laser focused on attracting great team members to the organization and promoting a culture of excellence within the company.

“During the COVID-10 crisis our focus on our culture and quality is more important than ever,” says Kiolbassa. “Our culture has allowed us to quickly ramp up safety practices and address rapidly changing market conditions. Our products have received quite a bit of new trial from consumers over the past few months – our quality is what is going to keep them coming back for more.”

For more information about Kiolbassa Smoked Meats and where you can purchase their products, please visit www.Kiolbassa.com.

Source: Kiolbassa Smoked Meats