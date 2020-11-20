Thanksgiving celebrations this year are likely to look a little different, with smaller gatherings and less travel. To help consumers celebrate the holiday during this unusual year, PERDUE announced the launch of PERDUE ThanksNuggets, a limited-time offering that packs all the best flavors of Thanksgiving into two nuggets: Breaded Breast Meat Turkey Nuggets and Breaded Dark Meat Turkey and Cranberry Nuggets. The drumstick-shaped dark meat nugget is inspired by traditional sides like cranberry sauce and stuffing, while the turkey-shaped white meat nugget is inspired by everyone's favorite Thanksgiving vegetable: sweet potato.

The 24-ounce package includes separately wrapped dark and white meat nuggets that are sure to make Thanksgiving dinner and leftovers preparation one less thing to stress about in 2020. In the spirit of giving, Perdue Farms will also donate protein to provide Thanksgiving meals for 500 Junior Enlisted Members and Families of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C.

"Thanksgiving is going to look very different this year, and we know there's a lot of cooking fatigue out there right now, so we thought we'd have a little fun with it by launching our limited edition ThanksNuggets. Whether you're celebrating on your own or just downsizing your feast, PERDUE ThanksNuggets pack your favorite flavors of the holiday into two effortlessly delicious turkey nuggets," said Tracy Hostetler, VP of Marketing, Premium Prepared Foods. "Forget the hours of prep, the brining, the roasting, the mountain of dishes, the fancy place settings: this year is all about having a 'LazyGiving.' Whether you prefer white or dark meat turkey, our ThanksNuggets have got you covered so you can still enjoy your favorite holiday flavors without all the effort."

Source: Perdue Farms