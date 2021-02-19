Jimmy Dean is bringing breakfast lovers two new breakfast favorites in the form of warm, poppable bites. New Jimmy Dean Loaded Sausage Bites and Jimmy Dean Omelet Minis are made with premium, signature seasoned Jimmy Dean breakfast meats, real eggs and cheese and are served in a convenient single-serve cup, ready to enjoy in seconds at home or on-the-go.

"Breakfast habits continue to change as families navigate new routines," said Chris Olson, senior brand manager, Jimmy Dean brand. "At the start of 2020, people were cooking every meal at home, including breakfast. Over time, however, peoples' energy for making multiple fresh meals throughout the day has waned, with 25% of people tired of cooking. The new Jimmy Dean Loaded Sausage Bites and Omelet Minis are the perfect option for those seeking a warm breakfast or snack with the flavors they love without the time-consuming prep and clean-up."

Jimmy Dean Loaded Sausage Bites deliver a meaty and easy start to any morning. Packed with 16-19 grams of protein, these all-in-one sausage bites are loaded with egg and cheese and provide a warm and savory breakfast solution in under a minute. Loaded Sausage Bites are available in two delicious varieties: Meat Lovers and Turkey Sausage.

Jimmy Dean Omelet Minis offer a bite-sized spin on the favorite egg breakfast. With 13-14 grams of protein, these all-in-one egg bites are ready in under a minute, providing a satisfying and convenient, protein-packed solution. Omelet Minis are available in two delicious varieties: Sausage & Cheddar and Gouda & Bacon.

"For many, breakfast is their favorite meal of the day. We want to continue to help people enjoy our products with our signature flavor, no matter the time or place," added Olson.

Jimmy Dean Loaded Sausage Bites and Jimmy Dean Omelet Minis can be found in the refrigerated aisle of retail stores nationwide. For more information, visit www.jimmydean.com.

Source: Jimmy Dean