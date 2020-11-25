With Thanksgiving a week away, Foster Farms reminds families to follow CDC guidelines for a safe Thanksgiving including limiting celebrations to people in their own household, hosting meals outdoors, wearing masks when not eating and limiting the meal to two hours or less. The family-owned company is providing both an online resource and a Thanksgiving phone hotline to support home chefs this holiday - many of whom may be preparing their very first turkey.

Whether an experienced Thanksgiving chef or a home cook roasting turkey for the first time, Foster Farms provides resources and guidelines to help home cooks brine, roast, grill, stuff and carve the perfect bird. Foster Farms’ comprehensive Turkey Tips webpage includes a turkey roasting timetable, a step-by-step carving tutorial with slideshow, brining guidelines and a delicious stuffing recipe from Foster Farms co-founder Verda Foster.

Home cooks looking for live phone support can reach Foster Farms’ turkey hotline at 1-800-255-7227 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST on weekdays with holiday hours Wednesday, November 25 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. PST and on Thanksgiving Day, November 26 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PST.

This week, Foster Farms delivered the last of its turkey donations to San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s annual holiday outreach program. Additional donations were also delivered this week to Merced County Food Bank, Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and Oregon Food Bank. Foster Farms stepped up its COVID-19 hunger relief efforts this year, increasing its donated Thanksgiving turkeys by nearly 60 percent over last year to help meet the staggering need for food assistance. The company donated 96,000 pounds of turkey to food banks from San Diego to Seattle to help feed more than 120,000 individuals struggling with food insecurity. Earlier in the pandemic, the company donated more than three million servings of poultry to food banks in California, Oregon, Washington, Alabama, and Louisiana.

Foster Farms reminds consumers to always follow safe handling, preparation and storage guidelines for fresh poultry products. Bone-in turkey should be cooked to an internal temperature of 180 degrees Fahrenheit as measured by a meat thermometer to ensure safety.

Source: Foster Farms