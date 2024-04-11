KFC is bringing its 11 herbs and spices to an all-new "Taste of KFC Deals" value menu, with meal deals starting at $4.99.

Taste of KFC Deals, available seven days a week at KFCs across the country through the end of the year:

$4.99 Meal for One: Two pieces of chicken (drum and thigh), mashed potatoes & gravy and a biscuit for $4.99.

Meal for Two: Four pieces of chicken (drum, thigh, breast, wing) with mashed potatoes & gravy and two biscuits – prices vary by location.

$20 Family Meal: Six pieces of chicken (two drums, two thighs, one breast and one wing), four individual sides and four biscuits.

KFC is also introducing a new limited-time Taste of KFC deal only on Tuesdays, "$10 Tuesdays": a bucket of eight pieces of drums and thighs at KFC for $10.

"Our fried chicken is hand-breaded in the famous Original Recipe of 11 herbs & spices and fried fresh by our cooks and served hot," said Nick Chavez, CMO of KFC U.S. "We created a value menu that actually has value. The new Taste of KFC Deals menu proves you don't have to sacrifice quality or taste to save on food spending."

Source: Kentucky Fried Chicken