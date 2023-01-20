Just Salad, a fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible, is announcing the launch of its 2023 seasonal winter menu items, as well as a new permanent wrap menu created in partnership with Hero Bread, a food innovation company.

New and expanded wrap menu

Made with more flavor and fewer net carbs, Just Salad is introducing a better-for-you wrap on its newly revamped wrap menu. The chain has launched five wraps across all stores nationwide as part of this new menu rollout, including two updated wrap recipes, as well as the addition of three brand new wraps to its in-store and digital exclusive menus. As an expansion of the chain’s healthy, fresh and flavorful ingredients, every recipe is prepared in a Hero Wrap, which has 2 grams of net carbs, 0 grams of sugar, 170 calories and 15 grams of protein and high fiber.

“We’re excited to offer our customers a new better-for-you wrap option that doesn’t compromise on taste or nutrition,” said Jhonny Castro, culinary director at Just Salad. “With health and quality at the forefront of Just Salad’s culinary innovation, we are proud to further our mission by partnering with Hero Bread to launch our new wrap menu.”

Just Salad’s wrap menu items include:

Spicy Chicken Caesar: extra crisp romaine, shaved parmesan, oven roasted chicken, garlic butter croutons, Homemade Smoky Poblano Ranch

Buffalo Chicken: extra crisp romaine and shredded cabbage, braised chicken thigh, sharp white cheddar, crispy onions, sliced carrots, Homemade Spicy Buffalo Ranch

Honey Crispy Chicken (*seasonal only): extra crisp romaine, spinach and shredded cabbage, crispy chicken, crumbled feta, regenerative organic quinoa, roasted corn, crispy onions, sliced carrots, Homemade Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Vegan Chipotle: regenerative brown rice and shredded kale, Beyond Chicken (plant-based), crispy onions, sliced carrots, Hass avocado, Homemade Chipotle Vinaigrette

The Tex-Mex (*digital only): regenerative brown rice and extra crisp romaine, fresh cilantro, roasted fajitas and corn, Hass avocado, sharp white cheddar, braised chicken thigh, Homemade Spicy Avocado Dressing.

Winter menu includes five seasonally inspired recipes

In addition to releasing its new permanent wrap menu, Just Salad has also launched its winter 2023 menu items, featuring five limited-time meals for customers this season. This new hearty spread includes winter recipes packed with fresh, plant-forward ingredients.

Just Salad’s seasonal lineup is available until the end of March 2023:

Winter Harvest: Homemade Cauliflower Broccoli Rice, shredded kale, oven roasted chicken, creamy goat, roasted sweet potatoes, chopped almonds, sliced apples, Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette

Maple Crispy Chicken: baby spinach and arugula, crispy chicken, sharp white cheddar, chopped almonds, Ocean Spray Dried Cranberries, roasted corn, sliced carrots, Homemade Maple Cider Vinaigrette

Avo Crunch Bowl: regenerative brown rice, shredded kale and shredded cabbage, Beyond Chicken (plant-based), Hass avocado, sliced carrots, crispy onions, Homemade Chipotle Vinaigrette

Seasonal Soup: Broccoli Cheddar

To locate a Just Salad near you, place an order online and download the chain’s mobile app, visit https://www.justsalad.com/.