Subway is giving on-the-go guests more options with an all-new lineup of wraps, available at restaurants nationwide on April 11. Subway's new wraps are served on hearty, lavash-style flatbread — its first new bread option in three years.

Inspired by Middle Eastern cuisine, Subway's new lavash-style flatbread has a soft and bubbly texture. It also holds more ingredients than a wheat tortilla, giving Subway's new wraps a footlong protein portion in a six-inch size. The new wraps include:

Homestyle Chicken Salad — A new chicken salad is made fresh in restaurant using rotisserie-style chicken and mayo and topped with lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumber and red onion.

Honey Mustard Chicken — Loaded with rotisserie-style chicken and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, Monterey cheddar cheese and sweet Honey Mustard sauce.

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado — Piled high with oven-roasted turkey, crispy bacon and smashed avocado and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, Monterey cheddar cheese and zesty Peppercorn Ranch sauce.

"Wraps have become an afterthought on restaurant menus with uninspiring choices and snack-size portions that leave you wanting more," said Paul Fabre, senior vice president of culinary and innovation. "That insight kickstarted the process of revamping Subway's wraps. We spent over a year creating signature recipes with unique ingredients that bring out the best in our new lavash-style flatbread, and also fuel you up without weighing you down."

Guests can order any sandwich on Subway's new lavash-style flatbread. This latest menu refresh continues Subway's ongoing transformation journey that began in 2021.

Source: Subway