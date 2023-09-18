Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is announcing the launch of its brand-new menu item, The Chick Melt. The brand's first melted specialty sandwich offering, The Chick Melt marks Chicken Salad Chick's defining stamp on a chicken salad melt.

The sandwich features each guest's choice of one of Chicken Salad Chick's 12-plus chicken salad flavors paired with provolone cheese, all atop a toasted, buttery croissant. Chicken Salad Chick's toaster technology harmonizes the balance of the sandwich's golden-brown, crispy exterior and melted, cheesy interior, naturally elevating the brand's made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors to a new level. Guests may also select pimento cheese in place of chicken salad for their Chick Melt. Starting Sept. 12, the new product will be served at all 240-plus locations.

"It's our goal that The Chick Melt creates a moment of joy for guests who bite into it and that it lives up to their high expectations of Chicken Salad Chick, which is why we tested it in select locations before adding it to our menu," said Tom Carr, chief marketing officer, who leads Chicken Salad Chick's product development team. "We even had guests describe it as 'life changing,' and there's a reason why. This sandwich checks all the boxes ... It's toasty, cheesy, melty, and of course features any of our made-from-scratch chicken salads. We're now excited to launch The Chick Melt across the brand."

While customers may be familiar with patty melts and tuna melts, Chicken Salad Chick is calling The Chick Melt "The Melt of Melts," a unique offering found at the nation's only chicken salad concept. As part of this new menu item launch, Chicken Salad Chick guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with the following specials and giveaways:

Make Patty Melt

From Sept. 18–23, all guests named Patty, Patrick, Patricia, or the like can receive a free Chick Melt at all Chicken Salad Chick locations.

There's Nothing Fishy About The Chick Melt

From Oct. 25–27, guests who visit participating Chicken Salad Chick locations can exchange cans of tuna for a free Chick Melt. All cans collected will be donated to a homeless shelter or food bank chosen by each location. The list of participating locations will be featured on ChickenSaladChick.com.

"We hope this newest addition to our menu not only satisfies the palates of our guests, but also demonstrates Chicken Salad Chick's unwavering commitment to our purpose of spreading joy, enriching lives, and serving others," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "The Chick Melt represents our brand's innovation while staying true to our roots. It is a product of listening to our guests and remaining fully committed to serving quality, delicious meals."

For more information on the brand, visit here. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

Source: Chicken Salad Chick